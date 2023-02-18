Fixture: Everton vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Everton boss Sean Dyche has picked his starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Leeds United to Goodison Park this afternoon.

Dyche knows the importance of today’s game to Everton’s Premier League future, with Leeds just a point and a place above the Toffees in the table.

The hosts lost away at Liverpool on their last outing, but Dyche has brought the feel-good factor back to Goodison Park and he will want to make it back to back home victories this afternoon.

Dyche must find a way to victory without key striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is out injured. Victory for Everton today would move them outside the Premier League relegation zone.

Jordan Pickford is the man between the sticks for Everton, while at the back Dyche goes with Seamus Coleman, Conor Coady, James Tarkowski and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

Idrissa Gueye, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Amadou Onana are picked in midfield, while Dwight McNeil and Alex Iwobi also play. Neal Maupay leads the line.

Dyche has options on the bench if needed at any point, including Ellis Simms and Yerry Mina.

Everton Team vs Leeds United

Pickford, Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Gueye, Doucoure, Onana, Iwobi, McNeil, Maupay

Substitutes: Begovic, Holgate, Keane, Gray, Mina, Godfrey, Davies, Vinagre, Simms