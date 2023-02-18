Fixture: Newcastle United vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Liverpool have officially revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Newcastle United at St James’ Park in the Premier League this evening.

Jurgen Klopp’s side grabbed a much needed win over Everton on their last league outing, but know they need to build on it today to keep their top four hopes alive.

Liverpool though have one of the worst away records in the Premier League this season with just two wins on their travels.

They have also conceded a whopping 19 goals on the road, while Newcastle have not lost at St James’ Park in the league this term.

Liverpool have Alisson in goal for the game, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson are full-backs. In central defence, Virgil van Dijk partners Joe Gomez.

In midfield, Liverpool go with Stefan Bajcetic, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, while in attack, Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez play.

If Klopp wants to make changes he can look to his bench, where his options include Diogo Jota and Harvey Elliott.

Liverpool Team vs Newcastle United

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Bajcetic, Henderson, Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Substitutes: Kelleher, Milner, Keita, Firmino, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Matip, Phillips