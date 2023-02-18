Everton matchwinner Seamus Coleman has insisted the Toffees wanted to show fight in their performance against Leeds United at Goodison Park.

The Toffees played host to Leeds in a massive encounter at the bottom end of the Premier League table and it was nervy throughout.

Both sides were looking to make sure they did not lose the game, but Leeds failed in their objective when Coleman scored with a wonder goal in the 64th minute, catching Whites goalkeeper Illan Meslier off his line.

Everton were the better side in the game and Coleman stressed the players wanted to show the fans they are fighting to stay in the Premier League.

“We want to show we are all together and all fighting and we have to give our fans something to support and when we do you saw them at the end there”, he was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“Throughout the match they were massive. It’s three points and we move onto the next one game by game.”

Coleman insists that Everton were keen to make sure they followed the plans they have been working on under boss Sean Dyche and did not want to go away from his instructions.

“We didn’t go away from what we have been working from since the manager came in and we did that today and thankfully we got the win.”

With the victory, Everton have now climbed out of the drop zone in the Premier League, while Leeds have by contrast been dragged into it.