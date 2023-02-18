Former Liverpool defender Phil Babb believes that Stefan Bajcetic will be able to take his game to the next level if he packs on muscle and is able to get around the pitch more.

Bajcetic clocked around an hour in Liverpool’s 2-0 win away at Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Liverpool dealt Newcastle’s top four hopes a major blow, while boosting their own aspirations of being in the Champions League next season.

Babb was pleased with what he saw from Bajcetic and feels the next step for the midfielder is to pack on muscle and build up his ability to cover the pitch.

“He’s a fantastic, young gifted player isn’t he? He’s got great technical ability”, Babb said post match on LFC TV.

“When he starts packing on muscle and he can start covering the ground and get his cardio up even more he’s going to be a hell of a player.

“He could be doing that Fabinho role in years to come.”

Bajcetic has been handed regular game time by Jurgen Klopp in recent weeks and the midfielder will be hoping to be involved against Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night.