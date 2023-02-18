Rafael Benitez has claimed that he wanted to change Everton’s structure, but stressed that the club were not ready for it after years of being in an average position.

The Spanish tactician took charge of Everton at the beginning of the 2021/22 season and was not a popular choice among the Toffees fanbase due to his Liverpool ties.

Benitez failed to survive the whole season after a string of poor results, which left the club in a relegation battle and was sacked in January 2022.

The former Everton boss claimed that his intention was to improve the structure of the club, but added that it became difficult for him as the Toffees were not ready for a restructure.

Benitez emphasised that in order to improve and make the club more competitive higher in the league table, the Toffees hierarchy must be willing to improve.

“In football, sometimes you try to be a perfectionist”, Benitez told the BBC’s Football Focus.

“You try to improve the structure of a club.

“In my last experience, when you try to improve things and if they are not ready, it is very difficult.

“When you are in an average position for so many years, it is because that is your level.

“Then to improve that, you have to be sure that you want to improve.

“In football, if you win, they will say you were right, if you lose, they will say you were wrong and maybe it’s not like that.”

Everton are again struggling in the bottom half of the table this season and they have appointed Sean Dyche to pull them out of the relegation zone.