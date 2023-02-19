Derby County star Craig Forsyth is of the view that he has adapted to his new role as a centre-back and revealed that he is enjoying playing in that position.

The 33-year-old left-back is a regular starter in Paul Warne’s starting line up and has featured in 27 league games for Derby County this season.

Since his arrival at Pride Park, Warne has deployed Forsyth in the centre-back position and the player has repaid his manager’s trust by helping the Rams keep nine clean sheets in the last 18 league games.

Forsyth admitted that he was uncomfortable in the first few games as he was playing as a right-sided centre-back, but believes that he has successfully adapted to his new role.

The Rams defender also stressed that playing through the middle helps him see and read the game in a better way and revealed that he is enjoying playing in his new position.

“The first few games, obviously, I was playing on the right side, which was not natural, so you sort of slightly shift your body position”, Forsyth told Rams TV.

“But I feel like I have adapted quite well to it and being in the middle, you can see and read the game a lot easier than you can when you are on the sides.

“I’ve adapted to it and I’m enjoying it.”

Forsyth clocked the full 90 minutes on Saturday as Derby put Charlton Athletic to the sword with a 2-0 win at Pride Park.