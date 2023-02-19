Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have named their team to welcome David Moyes’ West Ham United to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon.

With Antonio Conte continuing to recover from an operation, assistant Cristian Stellini is in charge for the visit of the Hammers.

Tottenham continue to remain without goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who has a knee injury.

Yves Bissouma and Ryan Sessegnon are also unavailable, while Rodrigo Bentancur will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Fraser Forster is in goal for Tottenham today, while at the back Stellini selects Cristian Romero, Clement Lenglet and Eric Dier.

The wing-backs in the system are Emerson Royal and Ben Davies.

In midfield, Tottenham go with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Oliver Skipp, while further forward Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison support Harry Kane.

Stellini has options on the bench if needed at any point, including Lucas Moura and Heung-Min Son.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs West Ham United

Forster, Royal, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Davies, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Kulusevski, Richarlison, Kane

Substitutes: Austin, Tanganga, Sanchez, Porro, Sarr, Perisic, Danjuma, Lucas, Son