West Ham United midfielder Flynn Downes admits he is stumped as to what the Hammers need to do to start being more creative and score more goals.

The Hammers’ survival hopes suffered a blow with a 2-0 loss at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday on a weekend which saw relegation rivals Southampton, Bournemouth and Everton all win.

David Moyes’ side are inside the drop zone, one point behind Bournemouth and have 15 games left to save their Premier League status.

Scoring goals is proving to be an issue for West Ham, who have hit the back of the net just six times in their last six league outings, with only seven all season on the road in the league, and going behind at Spurs spelt trouble.

Downes is stumped as to what West Ham need to do to be more creative and score more goals, and can only advise his team-mates to keep plugging away.

“I don’t know, I don’t know”, he told Viaplay when asked what the Hammers must do to create and score more.

“I wish I knew the answer to that. It would solve a lot of problems.

“I don’t know. We’ve just got to stick at it, I know I’ve said it before.

“We’ve got a good squad here. Something’s not clicking at the minute.

“But look, we’ve just got to stick at it. We know where we’re at.”

West Ham are next back at the London Stadium where they will play host to Nottingham Forest, before an FA Cup trip to Manchester United.