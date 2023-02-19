Former top flight attacker Tam McManus has hailed Celtic star Reo Hatate and thinks along with Callum McGregor he is the best midfielder in Scotland.

Hatate scored twice for Celtic in their 4-0 crushing of Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday as he caught the eye with an assured display.

The Japanese completed 79 minutes in the match before being replaced by James Forrest, with his afternoon’s work done.

McManus is a huge admirer of Hatate and feels that along with McGregor he is the best midfielder in Scottish football.

He hailed Hatate for his vision and accuracy, which enables him to play superb passes, while noting his two goals against Aberdeen.

“Also Hatate for Celtic is a fantastic footballer”, McManus wrote on Twitter.

“Not only his two finishes v Dons but what impressed me more is his vision and accuracy to pass forward between people/break lines.

“Top drawer.

“Him and McGregor the two best midfield players in this country without a doubt for me.”

Celtic continue to enjoy a nine-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table and have won an impressive 24 of their 26 league matches so far this season.