Alfred Schreuder has been left baffled by the collapse of a deal to make him Leeds United boss, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The former Ajax boss jetted into the UK to watch Leeds take on Manchester United at Elland Road and was then shown around the club’s facilities.

Schreuder was in England with his agent and looked set to take over as the new Leeds boss.

However, there was a fan backlash against the prospect of appointing him and it soon emerged that Leeds would not hand him the job, with Schreuder returning to the Netherlands.

And it is claimed he has been left puzzled over the collapse of the deal.

Schreuder was told that Leeds wanted to discuss a three-year contract with him, but was then told the contract would only run for 18 months.

Leeds then pulled out of appointing him altogether after he held further talks with chairman Andrea Radrizzani.

The Whites remain without a permanent manager and are currently being led by caretaker boss Michael Skubala.

They lost away at Everton on Saturday to slip into the Premier League relegation zone.