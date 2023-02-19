Former Liverpool midfielder Jason McAteer has revealed he would not take Chelsea star Mason Mount to Anfield.

Liverpool are expected to look to rebuild their midfield in the summer transfer window and have been heavily linked with a swoop for Mount.

The Chelsea midfielder has yet to extend his contract at Stamford Bridge and Jurgen Klopp is claimed to be an admirer of his talents, with an eye on snapping him up.

McAteer though would not want Mount at Anfield and insists he is focused on seeing the Reds sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund.

Asked if he would take Mount at Liverpool on beIN SPORTS, McAteer shook his head and said: “No.

“No, no, I told you who I want, Bellingham.”

There is expected to be big competition for Bellingham’s signature in the summer and the jury is out on whether Liverpool can win the race.

Mount, 24, played in Chelsea’s 0-0 draw at Liverpool in the Premier League in January, giving Klopp another up-close look at his skillset.

He will have just a year to run on his contract at Stamford Bridge in the summer.