West Ham United are keeping close tabs on Kalvin Phillips’ situation at Manchester City, with David Moyes still keen on the midfielder, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Hammers could lose Declan Rice in the summer transfer window and Moyes is already thinking about how to replace the England international.

He could turn to Rice’s England team-mate Phillips, who is struggling to make an impact at Manchester City and is out of favour under Pep Guardiola.

Moyes tried to sign Phillips from Leeds United, but did not succeed and he is keeping a close watch on developments at Manchester City.

Phillips has made just four appearances in the Premier League for the Citizens this season, with injury also playing its part in limiting his outings.

He was an unused substitute in Manchester City’s draw at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Phillips has a lengthy contract at the Etihad Stadium, which runs until the summer of 2028 and West Ham could face having to pay a substantial fee to sign him.

West Ham are also interested in Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who is currently top of their list to replace Rice in the engine room.