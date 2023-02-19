Former Leeds United defender Jon Newsome thinks a difference in mentality explains the way the Whites played against Manchester United compared to how they played against Everton.

Leeds took huge encouragement from their performance in back to back games against rivals Manchester United under caretaker boss Michael Skubala.

Skubala remained in charge for the visit to Goodison Park on Saturday, but Leeds put in a poor performance as they were beaten 1-0 by Everton.

There were questions raised over a lack of fight from Leeds during the game, in contrast to the matches against Manchester United.

Ex-White Newsome thinks that the difference was one of mentality, with the players able to easily get up for the Manchester United match and seeing it as a free hit, while the game against Everton was one they were terrified of making a mistake in.

“I think it’s about your mentality. You go to Old Trafford. It’s a free hit and it’s against your bitter rivals. Did anybody expect them to get anything?” Newsome said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“So your mentality is we can go there and play with a bit of freedom and we come here today and it’s a massive game, we can’t get beat, and I don’t want to be the one who makes the mistake to cost us the game, so what I’ll do is give up responsibility, I won’t ask for the ball, I’ll get rid of it quickly because then I’m not the one who’s made the mistake.

“You could see it from a mile off.”

Leeds now sit second bottom of the Premier League and have just 15 games left to save their top flight status.