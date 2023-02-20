Former Leeds United captain Stephen Warnock has slammed the Whites for their lack of planning following Jesse Marsch’s sacking.

It has been two weeks since Leeds sacked Marsch but the club have failed to bring in a replacement, despite chasing several managers.

Leeds have left Michael Skubala to remain in charge on an interim basis as the club continue to struggle to bring in a new manager.

The Whites have failed to land any of their top managerial targets but Warnock insisted that Leeds’ problems are down to them not having any plan when it was clear to see that Marsch had been struggling for a while.

He stressed that Leeds should have had a contingency in place long before they sacked the American and is surprised that they were clueless following Marsch’s departure.

The former Leeds defender admitted that their inability to appoint a new manager could cost them dearly this season.

Warnock said on Sky Sports News: “I don’t understand this at all, I really do not understand.

“How you can sack a manager and not have a contingency plan and not have something arranged?

“I just think, as soon as you hire a manager, you should already be looking for your next manager. You can’t be looking ‘this guy is going to be here for ten years’ or whatever.

“You have got to think the worst-case scenario.

“Yes, you want to back him but you have got to think if this does not work out, what are our next options?

“To hear that Jesse Marsch was lined up a long time before sacking Bielsa. They knew he was the replacement.

“Why is it not the same this time? Why haven’t they had the plan in place?

“We all knew the form, we all saw how they were playing and the fans were not happy at all.

“How they didn’t have a plan in place? This could cost them down the line. This is absolutely awful planning by Leeds United as a club.”

Skubala is likely to be in charge when Leeds host Southampton in a relegation six-pointer on Saturday at Elland Road.