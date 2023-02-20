Barcelona are keen to lock Ilias Akhomach down on a new contract, but their offer is short of what the player wants, amidst interest from Leeds United, according to ESPN.

The young winger has fewer than four months left on his contract with the Catalan giants and is yet to sign an extension.

Barcelona on their part are keen on offering a new deal to the 18-year-old, but their present offer is well short of what the player expects.

It is claimed that Leeds are keen to take advantage of the situation by taking Akhomach to Elland Road in the summer.

The Whites are keen on exploiting Victor Orta’s knowledge of the Spanish market to strike a deal but their current league standing is not doing them any favours.

It is suggested that their pursuit of Akhomach has been complicated by their position in the Premier League, where they are battling against relegation.

Barcelona still want to keep Akhomach, but face needing to substantially improve the financial proposal on the table.

Leeds are not alone in wanting Akhomach, with AC Milan amongst a clutch of sides keen.

Akhomach is a graduate of Barcelona’s youth academy and has three senior appearances so far, while also being on the bench for the club in the Champions League.