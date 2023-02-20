Fenerbahce have been in contact with Tottenham Hotspur winger Lucas Moura over potentially signing him in the summer on a free transfer.

The Brazilian is out of contract at the end of the season and Spurs have not offered him an extension to continue at the north London club.

The winger has been aware for a while that he is playing his last season at Tottenham and his agent has been sounding out clubs across Europe.

A return to Brazil is not his priority and he declined to leave in January in order to get more time to find a better offer in the summer.

And according to Turkish outlet Fotomac, the player has been contacted by Fenerbahce for a potential transfer.

The Turkish giants are aware of his contractual situation and want to snap him up on a free transfer in the summer

Talks are ongoing between Lucas’ representative and Fenerbahce over a potential move to Turkey at the end of the season.

The club are very keen to get their hands on him and are pushing hard to convince Lucas to accept a transfer in the summer.

Lucas is likely to assess other offers as well but Fenerbahce are prepared to strong case to him in favour of a move to Turkey.