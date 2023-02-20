PAOK Salonika have identified an asking price for Leeds United linked midfielder Giannis Konstantelias amidst interest from AC Milan, Red Bull Salzburg and Chelsea.

The 19-year-old midfielder grabbed headlines over the weekend when he laid on an eye-catching assist in PAOK’s win over AEK Athens.

However, several teams have been tracking the attacking midfielder’s progress for some time and there is already a serious line of suitors for him.

Inside Futbol understands that AC Milan have offered around €10m to PAOK for the player and Red Bull Salzburg have chipped in with a bid of €12m.

However, PAOK are looking for more money for a player also being tracked by Chelsea and who has been linked with Leeds too.

The Greek outfit want somewhere around €15m to €20m before agreeing to let Konstantelias leave the club next summer.

They are aware of the talent they have in their ranks and want to maximise their profits from his sale.

Big spending Chelsea are one of several sides also keen on the Greek sensation.

Konstantelias has been radar of Leeds but any move to Elland Road would likely depend on the Whites surviving in the Premier League.

Barcelona are aware of the teenager’s talents and are joined in their admiration by fellow La Liga club Sevilla.