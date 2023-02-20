Bristol City star Matty James has hailed the fans of the Robins for the way they have supported the team recently.

Currently 15th in the Championship table, Bristol City are undefeated since late December and drew against playoffs-chasing Sunderland at the weekend.

Bristol City are also undefeated in the Championship away from home since October and took 1,200 fans to the Stadium of Light to witness the draw against Sunderland.

James insisted that the support shown by the Bristol City fans has been incredible and he feels it pushes the team to try to improve and get a win even more.

The Bristol City midfielder revealed that there is a sense of enthusiasm in the dressing room of the Robins and he wants the team to get a win against Hull City this weekend to remain unbeaten going into the FA Cup clash against Manchester City.

Speaking to Bristol City’s official site, James said: “The support that we’ve received in the last few months has been fantastic and we’re really pushing on and really trying to improve in the pitch.

“It is exciting for us in the dressing room, it’s making sure we’re going into each and every game now wanting to get that three points and knowing that we can get that three points.

“So we’ll prepare for Hull now and come away with three points, obviously unbeaten before the big Manchester City game.”

Bristol City would leapfrog Hull in the table if they manage to beat the Tigers this weekend while they would also extend their unbeaten streak to nine Championship games.