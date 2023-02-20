Newcastle United legend Warren Barton is of the view that Magpies new boy Harrison Ashby has a great career ahead of him and admits he spoke to people at West Ham about him.

Ashby, who is a product of West Ham’s academy, joined Newcastle in the winter transfer window for a transfer fee worth £3m.

The Magpies were short in the right-back department and brought in Ashby to provide cover and competition for Kieran Trippier.

Barton is of the view that the youngster is a talented player and thinks that he has a great future ahead of him at Newcastle, having spoken to people at Ashby’s former club West Ham.

However, the Magpies legend advised Ashby to be patient for his chance and pointed out that he has a great opportunity to learn from Trippier.

“He might have to be patient, the kid, because Trippier doesn’t look like he’s getting any slower with his age“, Barton told Chronicle Live.

“It reminds me when Aaron Hughes came in, he started getting a taste of it and playing different positions.

“When Sir Bobby felt it was the right time when I was 33 or 34, he said Warren, it’s time and Aaron is ready to take over.

“That’s going to be something for the future.

“I spoke to people at West Ham, and he’s a really good player.

“He’s got a great future, he’s going to have to be patient but he’s going to learn off a proper player.

“It gives you a little bit of depth in that position, and I love that they’re looking at young players.

“That goes to the blueprint of what the club wants.”

Ashby is yet to make an appearance for Eddie Howe’s squad this season and will be eyeing a spot in Newcastle’s matchday squad for the EFL Cup final against Manchester United on Sunday.