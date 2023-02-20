Former Republic of Ireland international Kenny Cunningham believes the decision making at Leeds United must be questioned after the club sacked Jesse Marsch without lining up a replacement.

Leeds removed Marsch from their managerial role after, under the American, they went winless in the league from November.

The Yorkshire outfit have sunk into the relegation zone after their loss against Everton at the weekend and despite the passing of two weeks since Marsch’s departure, they have yet to appoint his successor.

Cunningham admitted that he was baffled by the decision of the Leeds hierarchy to sack Marsch without a proper plan in place.

The ex-Republic of Ireland defender is of the view that Leeds are far from being in an ideal situation due to their questionable decision making by the board and pointed out that the Whites are now scraping for a manager.

“I was surprised by Jesse Marsh’s dismissal, I have got to be honest with you”, Cunningham said on Off The Ball.

“Not so much because I never felt as if Marsch may have lost the dressing room.

“Results were poor I understand that and if Leeds had a natural successor ready to step in, one out, one in straight away.

“Yes, fair enough.

“But looking at the situation behind the scenes, at the moment they are scraping around looking for a manager.

“That is not an ideal situation at all, so I would question the decision making there in terms of actually getting rid of Jesse Marsch.”

Leeds will take on Southampton on Saturday and it remains to be seen whether they will be able to appoint a new manager by then.