Former Leeds United star Jon Newsome is of the view that it is to Michael Skubala’s disadvantage that he cannot tear into his players.

Skubala is in interim charge of Leeds and in his first two matches, snatched a draw against Manchester United and then got defeated by the same opponents, but only after conceding late in the game.

However, his Leeds team were beaten by relegation rivals Everton at the weekend and they have now failed to score in two consecutive games, while a clean sheet has not been achieved yet during his reign.

Newsome thinks that Skubala will perform to the best of his abilities but will not be able to give an earful to his squad while he is still in interim charge.

The ex-Leeds star feels especially after the game against Everton, the Leeds squad deserved a stern talking to but does not see Skubala doing that due to his inexperience.

Speaking on BBC Radio Leeds post-match, Newsome said: “He’s been offered an opportunity and he’s going to take that opportunity and he’s going to do the best of his abilities.

“And when things are going well, you’ve played a couple of games like they played previously against Man United and they did ok, the lads will buy into it, the lads really like him.

“But I think the difficult part for him is that on a day like today where people haven’t done the things that you were expecting of them, they haven’t put their foot in, they haven’t run that extra mile, they haven’t won that tackle, they’ve been outfought, it’s difficult for him to go in and tear a strip off them.

“That’s the difficult part he finds himself in, he can go in and praise them and buoy them up.

“But sometimes when you’ve got to go in there and give them a few home truths, that’s where it’s really difficult for him because of his past lack of experience.”

Leeds now find themselves in the relegation zone and if the team’s performances do not pick up, will find themselves staring at a drop into the Championship.