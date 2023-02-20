Queens Park Rangers have already agreed on compensation with Wycombe Wanderers as they push to bring in Gareth Ainsworth as their new manager, according to the Daily Telegraph.

QPR recently sacked Neil Critchley following a horror run of results that saw them win just one win in their last 12 games.

The London club are now looking to usher in their third manager of the season and they are clear about wanting Ainsworth.

The former midfielder had two caretaker spells at QPR in 2008 and 2009 and has been the Wycombe manager for over a decade.

And it has been claimed that QPR have already worked out compensation with the League One club for the 49-year-old.

With the agreement in place between the two clubs, QPR are now hoping to convince Ainsworth to take up the job.

He was on QPR’s shortlist when they appointed Michael Beale last summer and was again considered before they brought in Critchley in December.

Ainsworth played more than 150 times for QPR and remains a beloved figure at Loftus Road.

The Championship side are now hopeful that he will agree to take charge of the club as their new manager soon.