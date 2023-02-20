Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor has admitted that Sunderland’s signings in the loan market have made them a better side.

Tony Mowbray’s men currently have Manchester United’s Amad Diallo, Leeds United’s Joe Gelhardt and Paris Saint-Germain’s Edouard Michut on loan deals.

Pointing to the quality the players bring to the team, the Rotherham manager insisted that they have certainly contributed towards making Sunderland a fantastic side.

However, given the fact that Rotherham are playing at home, pressure has to be created on the team that are visiting the New York Stadium, Taylor insisted.

Reflecting on their first-half performance in the 2-0 defeat to Coventry City on Saturday, the 41-year-old told his players that the pitch inside the stadium will have to be made theirs in order to match Sunderland.

“They’re a fantastic side. They’ve invested well and recruited well and got some good players for the level”, Taylor said via Rotherham’s official site.

“They have a couple of loans in there as well who have certainly improved them.

“We’re at home and we have to make the running.

“We have to put them under pressure.

“We know their style and what they’ll want to do when they come to our pitch.

“We have to make it ‘our pitch’ like we did for the first half on Saturday.”

Back-to-back losses in their last two matches together, with the failure to win any of their last five have pushed Rotherham close to the relegation zone, with just two points keeping them afloat.