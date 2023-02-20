Former Newcastle United owner Sir John Hall is of the belief that the Magpies will need a squad rich in depth to start challenging for the title.

Newcastle are having a season that has given the fans hope of achieving Champions League football, even though their defeat to Liverpool over the weekend combined with Tottenham Hotspur’s win saw them slump to fifth.

Still, it is nearly a hundred years since Newcastle were last champions of England, with the Magpies finishing runner-ups on two occasions since.

Hall thinks that the clubs who traditionally are always locks to finish in the top six will have a shake-up because Newcastle are set to take one of their places.

For Newcastle to challenge for Premier League glory though, the former owner thinks the Magpies need to build a big squad, subsequent to which they will be regular challengers

Speaking to Chronicle Live, Hall said: “These clubs that always see themselves as the top six can step aside.

“One of them is going to have to give way to us.

“Who is that going to be? Because we are coming soon.

“We have got a great team but not a big squad.

“When we get that, we will be challenging year after year.

“Our time is coming.”

While Newcastle are not in the Premier League title conversation, they have a chance to end their trophy drought this weekend against Manchester United in the EFL Cup final.