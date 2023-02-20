Richard Keys believes Graham Potter would be a perfect fit for relegation-threatened Southampton in the event Chelsea decide to sack him.

Potter took over the reins of the London-based club in September following the departure of Thomas Tuchel.

He has failed to so far produce a winning Chelsea team and is currently running the risk of losing his job following a sustained spell of inconsistency.

Chelsea’s latest loss came against bottom side Southampton, with whom Keys has linked the former Brighton manager.

Keys is firm in the opinion that Chelsea should sack Potter and in the event they do, the Englishman could have a good job at Southampton.

“If Chelsea get on and sack Potter as they should – there’s a very good job waiting for him at Southampton”, Keys wrote on Twitter.

“He’d be perfect there”, Keys added, with a winking emoji.

Southampton are looking to appoint a new manager following the sacking of Nathan Jones, with Ruben Selles in caretaker charge.

Chelsea have spent big in the transfer market to back Potter and so far the club are keeping faith with the English manager.