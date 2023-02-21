Millwall boss Gary Rowett has praised Leeds United loanee Jamie Shackleton for his brilliant performance against Sheffield United and stated that the youngster did not let the Lions feel the absence of Billy Mitchell in midfield

Leeds sent the 23-year-old midfielder out on loan to Millwall for regular game time and Shackleton started 12 of the first 18 league games for Rowett’s side.

The 23-year-old made his first start in the league since October at the weekend against Sheffield United in the absence of Millwall’s in-form midfielder Mitchell.

Rowett was impressed by what he saw from the Leeds loanee and hailed Shackleton for his brilliant display in their 3-2 win against the Blades.

The Millwall manager also stated that Shackleton was so impressive throughout the game that he did not let them miss Mitchell and emphasised that the Leeds loanee took advantage of his opportunity to prove himself.

“The biggest compliment I can pay Shacks, and it is no disrespect to Billy, is that we didn’t miss Billy”, Rowett told the South London Press.

“He’s been such a big player for us that I felt we would. It is a big blow, however Shacks was absolutely outstanding alongside Sav, who was really good as well.

“He only came off with a bit of cramp because he hasn’t played much.

“I said to him a month ago that you’re going to get game time and don’t be too disappointed.

“I couldn’t quite give it him that point, for different reasons, but now he has got the opportunity and he looked a player who really wanted to take that opportunity.”

Shackleton has featured 28 times for the Lions this season and now he will be hoping to cement his spot in Rowett’s starting line-up.