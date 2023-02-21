Napoli are rated as unlikely to keep Tottenham Hotspur loanee Tanguy Ndombele beyond the end of the season and have identified alternatives to replace the 26-year-old.

The French international is in the middle of a loan spell at the Italian club but is approaching the final three months of his stay there.

The Serie A leaders have the option to make Ndombele’s contract permanent for a fee in the region of €30m.

However, according to Italian journalist Ciro Venerato, speaking on Rai’s 1 Football Club, Napoli are at present unlikely to look to keep Ndombele.

They are currently tracking Sassuolo midfielder Davide Frattesi, as they eye possible replacements for the Tottenham loanee.

However, they are not the only club interested in the player, with two other Italian clubs, Inter and Roma, also eyeing a move.

Spurs look set to have to welcome Ndombele back to north London in the summer and it remains to be seen if he can force his way into the club’s thinking.

Ndombele has featured in 27 games overall for Napoli this season making two goal contributions, with the side on course to win the Serie A title.