Former Hibernian star Tam McManus has admitted that Hearts are favourites to finish third in the Scottish Premiership, but believes Hibs have a chance to steal that place.

Robbie Neilson’s side are third in the Scottish Premiership table with 42 points from 26 games.

And at the weekend, Hearts suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Motherwell and their lead over their fourth placed Hibs has come down to five points.

McManus is of the opinion that Lee Johnson’s side are capable of finishing above Neilson’s Hearts this season and stressed that, in order to do that, Hibs need to perform consistently and keep winning their games.

However, the former Hibs star admitted that Hearts are favourites to claim third spot but emphasised that the race for third place is far from over.

“Of course Hibs can finish above Hearts but can and will are two very different things”, McManus wrote on Twitter.

“Hibs need to keep winning games on a consistent basis and they will be in the shake up.

“Hearts are still huge favourites for 3rd place but it’s not quite a done deal yet.”

The Tynecastle outfit will welcome St. Johnstone on 4th March and Neilson’s side will be hoping to bounce back against them.