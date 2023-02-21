Former Premier League defender Jason Cundy has expressed his surprise at seeing West Ham struggling for survival and insists that the Hammers are a team he is worried about.

West Ham are among three clubs, along with Leeds United and Southampton, finding themselves in the relegation zone following 23 Premier League matches.

The battle is not just a three-way one though, with quite a few clubs hovering around the drop zone with points closer to the bottom three.

Cundy picked five of those, Leeds United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Bournemouth, Everton and Southampton, as examples to highlight the fact that a change in management has been made.

Though Cundy is not telling the Hammers to take the extreme path and sack David Moyes, he insists that the Hammers are making him worried.

“West Ham are the ones I worry for”, Cundy said on talkSPORT.

“I just think how are they there? It’s like that they shouldn’t be there, but they are.

“Southampton have changed their manager, Leeds have changed their manager, Bournemouth have changed their manager, Everton have changed their manager, Wolves have changed their manager

“The only ones that haven’t right down there in the bottom five right now are West Ham.

“I am not saying that David Moyes should go, but I fear for West Ham right now.”

The Hammers have 20 points from 23 games, though they trail 12th-placed Crystal Palace by just six points.