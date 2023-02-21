Simon Jordan has insisted that Javi Gracia will not be a bad appointment by Leeds United as he could help them grind out the results they need to survive in the Premier League this season.

Gracia is at Elland Road now as Leeds close in announcing him as their new manager until the end of the season.

Leeds faced several failures since sacking Jesse Marsch more than two weeks ago, but it seems they are finally getting a new manager in place.

And Jordan stressed that given the predicament Leeds are in at the moment, getting Gracia is not a bad appointment at all.

He believes Leeds have enough quality in their squad to grind out the results they need to survive in the Premier League this season

The former Crystal Palace owner believes in Gracia, Leeds are getting a Premier League-tested manager who did a good job at Watford previously.

Jordan said on talkSPORT: “I think Javi Gracia is actually not a bad appointment for the next 15 games.

“I don’t think your side are actually that far away from being able to grind out four to five wins that they need from the 15 to 16 games they have got left to get out of this.

“I just think he is a half-sensible appointment who knows the division, who didn’t do bad at Watford and was unlucky to have got fired there in real terms.

“I don’t think that’s a bad appointment.”

Gracia will be in the dugout at Elland Road when Leeds host Southampton in a relegation six-pointer next weekend.