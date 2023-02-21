Barry Ferguson has been left impressed with what he has seen from Rangers new boy Nicolas Raskin and believes there are signs that he is going to be a top player for the Glasgow giants.

Raskin joined Rangers from Standard Liege in January and made his debut in a cameo against Ross County, which the Gers won 2-1.

He started and impressed in the 3-2 win over Partick Thistle in the Scottish Cup and was again in the starting eleven in the 3-0 win over Livingston over the weekend.

The midfielder has clearly laid down a marker ahead of the big Scottish League Cup final against Celtic on Sunday and Ferguson admitted that Beale has some big decisions to make over his team selection.

The Rangers legend lavished praise on the way Raskin has grabbed his chances following joining the club and feels there are clear signs that the midfielder has the makings of a top player for the Gers.

The former Rangers captain said on the Go Radio Football Show: “Michael Beale has big decisions to make for the starting eleven because some players have come in and done really well.

“Raskin was excellent in the middle of the pitch.

“It’s still early days but he is clearly showing signs that he can be a top midfielder for Rangers in the future.”

Raskin will be looking to be named in the Rangers starting eleven for the big final at Hampden Park this weekend.