Leeds United have admitted they are aiming for Javi Gracia to be in the dugout for their weekend meeting with Southampton in the Premier League.

The Yorkshire giants have appointed the former Valencia coach as their new manager on what they describe as a “flexible contract”.

Gracia has been tasked with helping Leeds to avoid relegation to the Championship; the Whites are currently inside the relegation zone.

He has not been granted a work permit yet though and Leeds are hoping it comes through in time for him to take charge of the side in their key clash against Southampton this weekend.

The Premier League club said in a statement: “The club hope Gracia’s first game in charge of the Whites will be Saturday’s Premier League clash against Southampton at Elland Road, subject to obtaining the necessary work permissions.”

Gracia last worked in Qatar, where he took over at Al Saad following Xavi’s departure for Barcelona.

Prior to taking over at Al Saad, Gracia was sacked as Valencia coach with the Spanish giants floundering in 14th in La Liga.

He has Premier League experience gained at Watford, where he was in the dugout from January 2018 until his dismissal in September 2019.