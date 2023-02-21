Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar has stated that the whole mindset of the club has changed since the arrival of Eddie Howe.

Howe took over a relegation-threatened Newcastle in November of the 2021/22 season and has been able to change the club’s trajectory in an upward motion since then.

This season, the Magpies are in fifth place in the league table and they are in the EFL Cup final, where they will face Manchester United on Sunday.

Schar admitted that with Howe’s arrival at St. James Park, the mentality of the Tyneside outfit has completely changed and he stressed that there is much more confidence in the team due to their improved quality.

The centre-back also stated that they were aware from the start of the season that the EFL Cup is a significant opportunity to win silverware this season and stressed that reaching their first major trophy final since 1999 is an exciting occasion for the city and the club.

“There has just been a different mindset in the whole club since Eddie came in”, Schar told Chronicle Live.

“Things have changed.

“There is much more confidence in the team with so much quality.

“We knew from the start that the cup was a big opportunity to go to Wembley and win something.

“Obviously, now, we go there.

“It’s just great for the club and city.”

It has been 68 years since Newcastle have won any domestic silverware and on Sunday, Howe’s side will be determined to end the Magpies trophy drought.