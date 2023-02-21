Former Newcastle United star Nikos Dabizas has warned the Magpies that the weight of expectation from the fans for a win in the EFL Cup final on Sunday could become disadvantageous for Eddie Howe’s side.

Newcastle have not won any major domestic trophy since their FA Cup win in 1955 against Manchester City.

Howe’s Magpies will take on Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United in the EFL Cup final on Sunday and they have the opportunity to end Newcastle’s 68-year trophy drought.

Dabizas is of the view that the entire city of Newcastle is craving a trophy and believes that their expectations for Howe’s squad to end their trophy drought might backfire.

Although the former Magpies defender insisted that he has faith in Howe and his coaching, and believes he can use the pressure to bring out positive results from the team.

“Sometimes, when you want it more, it can be a disadvantage”, Dabizas told Chronicle Live.

“You have tonnes of weight on your shoulders, but I have faith in the coaching staff that they can turn this pressure into a positive.

“You sense that the fans and the city are craving silverware.”

Newcastle’s last win against Manchester United came in October 2019 when Matty Longstaff’s 72 minute strike gave them a 1-0 victory over the Red Devils.