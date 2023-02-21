Tottenham Hotspur winger Lucas Moura has not received an offer from Turkish giants Fenerbahce, despite the Yellow Canaries being claimed to have touched base with him.

The Lilywhites took the decision not to extend Lucas’ contract beyond the end of the season and the 30-year-old is set to leave the club as a free agent.

He has been linked with a move to Turkey to join Fenerbahce, with the Yellow Canaries claimed to have been in touch to make him an offer.

However, according to Turkish journalist Omer Celikbasli, Lucas has not received any offer from Fenerbahce.

The player’s agent has insisted no proposal has come in and reiterated that Lucas is looking for the best project on offer.

He is wanted back in his native Brazil, but is believed to be keen to continue in Europe.

Lucas will be aiming to grab any opportunities he gets at Tottenham between now and the end of the season as he puts himself in the shop window.

The attacker was strongly linked with leaving Tottenham in the January transfer window, but stayed put.