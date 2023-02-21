Manchester United legend Gary Neville has admitted that he is now unsure whether the Glazers will eventually sell the club despite the ongoing sale process.

The Glazer family have received two public offers and several private offers to sell Manchester United through the American merchant bank Raine Group.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has offered to buy the club and the chairman of the Qatar Islamic Bank, Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, has also tabled a bid to secure the ownership of Manchester United.

The Red Devils are widely expected to have new owners before the end of the season but Neville is unsure that it is going to happen.

Manchester United recently announced a five per cent hike in ticket prices, a first increase in eleven years, for next season and the former defender stressed that it is unusual for an outgoing owner to take such decisions.

He is not sure that despite the ongoing sale process, the Glazers will actually sell the club.

Neville took to Twitter and wrote: “The increase to ticket prices at United is very odd!

“Why would a seller that’s leaving before the next season starts introduce something that has brought them more hate and they won’t benefit from!

“Any new buyer would most likely freeze the price in year 1 to stay on side with fans.

“It does beg the question whether they are really going! I have my doubts with actions like this one!”

The Glazers have an offer of financing from the America hedge fund Elliott Corporation to potentially stay on at Old Trafford.