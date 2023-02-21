Tottenham Hotspur are tracking Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret as they plan for a successor to Hugo Lloris, it has been claimed in Italy.

Lloris is currently out of action with a knee injury and Tottenham have been forced to draft in Fraser Forster between the sticks.

The north London side are expected to sign a new goalkeeper in the summer and leave the decision over whether to leave or stay and fight for his place in Lloris’ hands.

And according to Italian journalist Ciro Venerato, speaking on Rai’s 1 Football Club, Tottenham are keeping close tabs on Napoli goalkeeper Meret.

Spurs have noted Meret’s fine performances between the sticks for the Serie A leaders and he is an option for the Premier League side.

Napoli though are firmly opposed to letting Meret move on in the summer.

In fact, they are trying to find an agreement to extend the shot-stopper’s contract, which runs until the summer of 2024.

Meret kept a clean sheet on Tuesday night in Napoli’s 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League.