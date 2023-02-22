Marco van Basten has claimed that Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus is a much better footballer than Manchester United’s €100m man Antony.

Manchester United pushed hard to sign the winger from Ajax and eventually decided to fork out a fee worth €100m to sign Antony in the last summer transfer window.

The Brazilian is yet to convince in the Premier League and is currently out of the team due to an injury.

Van Basten stressed that Ajax have a much better player in Kudus than Antony, who went on strike to leave the Dutch giants last summer.

He stressed that while Antony might have more skill, moves and more pace, he believes Kudus is a better footballer technically and mentally and can contribute more to a team’s success due to his all-around ability.

Van Basten said on Dutch broadcaster Ziggo Sport: “I like him much more than Antony.

“He is a better footballer and he is more fun to play with.

“Antony had moves, but he could also be muddled.

“Kudus has a much firmer technique and knows where he is going.

“Antony may be faster, but Kudus is smarter and more technical.

“He is much more of an all-round footballer for the team.”

Kudus has 15 goals in all competitions this season and is tipped by many to leave Ajax in the next summer transfer window.