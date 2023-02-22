Fenerbahce are indeed interested in Tottenham Hotspur attacker Lucas Moura and are actively exploring the option of signing him, it has been claimed.

Lucas will be out of contract at the end of the season and Tottenham have decided against triggering an option in his contract to keep him.

The Brazilian’s agent has been sounding out clubs across Europe as he is not too keen to return to Brazil at the moment.

Fenerbahce have been linked with him, but talk of the club offering him a contract has been played down.

But according to Italian broadcaster SportItalia, the Turkish giants do have a serious interest in getting their hands on him.

While there are no advanced talks between the player and Fenerbahce, the club are indeed keen to sign him,

The Turkish giants are seriously exploring the possibility of taking the Brazilian to the Ulker Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in the summer.

Given the fact that he will be available on a free transfer, Fenerbahce are pushing to try and sign him.

Lucas is likely to entertain several offers before the summer ahead of taking a decision on his next destination.