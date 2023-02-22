Raphael Varane believes tactical discipline, confidence and a competitive edge in the squad have helped Manchester United to improve from last season’s shambolic displays.

Varane has been one of the cornerstones of a Manchester United side who have won the most number of games of any club in Europe’s top five leagues this season.

Manchester United have forced themselves into the title race, are in the EFL Cup final and will face Barcelona in the second leg of their Europa League playoff on Thursday night.

The Frenchman witnessed first-hand last season the problems the team faced when he was new at the club and feels that the discipline and confidence in the squad are at a different level compared to last year.

He also stressed that tactically the team are much better and the competitive balance in the squad has helped them to further improve in the ongoing campaign.

Asked what has improved from last season, Varane said in a press conference: “I think first of all it’s confidence, discipline.

“Tactically we are following the rules, we know exactly how we want to play, manage the game.

“With a little bit more experience and mentality of competition, we have improved a lot.”

Manchester United will look to complete the job against Barcelona on Thursday night before taking on Newcastle United in the EFL Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.