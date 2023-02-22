The length of a potential new contract is a major sticking point between Mason Mount and Chelsea as negotiations over a fresh deal stall, according to The Athletic.

Mount will enter the final 12 months of his contract at Chelsea in the summer and negotiations over a new deal have not gone anywhere.

The talks between the two parties have stalled and they are only expected to resume at the end of the season.

Mount has rejected offers made by Chelsea over a new deal and weekly wages are not the only issue that needs to be sorted out in the negotiations.

It has been claimed that the Chelsea academy product has reservations over the length of the contract being offered.

He is reluctant to sign any new contract that stretches beyond five years as part of the negotiations.

However, Chelsea’s new owners want him to sign a deal that is between six to eight years, which is in line with their new contract policy.

Disagreements over image rights and bonuses are also part of the reason the negotiations have stalled.

Chelsea are prepared to sell the midfielder in the summer if a resolution is not reached over a new contract.

Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Juventus are amongst the clubs who are interested in signing Mount.