Newcastle United youngster Amadou Diallo has revealed that Magpies star Joelinton helped him during his first training sessions with the senior squad.

The 20-year-old left winger joined Newcastle after his release from West Ham United in the summer and since his arrival, he has been a regular in the Magpies’ Under-21 side.

Diallo was among the few academy talents whom Eddie Howe invited to train with Newcastle United’s first team in recent weeks.

The young left winger admitted that it was a brilliant experience for him to be able to train with the senior team and added that he has been able to learn from them.

Diallo also added that he spoke with Joelinton, who has played on the left wing several times for Newcastle this season, and revealed that the player guided him through the entire session.

“It’s good to get involved, they’re obviously high up in the table so to train with that calibre of players is good to learn from”, Diallo told Chronicle Live.

“When I went there, the first thing I did was speak to Joelinton who helped me out through the whole session.”

The 20-year-old has appeared eight times for Newcastle’s Under-21s in Premier League 2 Division 2 and will be hoping to impress Howe enough to break into his plans soon.