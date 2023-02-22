Ben Foster has insisted that Javi Gracia will demand defensive discipline and intensity from his Leeds United players for the rest of the season.

It took more than two weeks for Leeds to appoint a new manager after they sacked Jesse Marsch earlier this month.

Leeds are in the bottom three and Gracia has been tasked with the job of helping the club to avoid relegation from the Premier League this season.

Foster stressed that Gracia is a very different manager from what the Leeds players experienced under Bielsa and then Marsch.

The former Watford goalkeeper insisted that the Leeds players will need to show more discipline and a willingness to work hard defensively under their new manager.

He pointed out that the Spaniard also likes to play attacking football but the players will have to work much harder defensively in his system.

Foster said on talkSPORT: “Leeds have probably sort of famed themselves, especially when they had Bielsa, they just like to outscore you.

“Javi Gracia is not really like that.

“Don’t get me wrong, he likes to play attacking football, he likes to press and probe and score goals but he demands that you get back as well.

“The work rate has to be high and intense as well.

“He enjoys people work but it’s the level of intensity he really likes.

“When you are forward and you lose the ball, you need to get back and get back into your shape as quickly as possible.”

Gracia will likely be in charge when Leeds will host Southampton at Elland Road in a relegation six-pointer on Saturday.