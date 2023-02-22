Newcastle United youngster Amadou Diallo has stated that he is getting his confidence back and stressed that the defensive side of his game is improving.

The left winger is a product of the West Ham United academy and signed a contract with Newcastle in October, which expires at the end of this season.

Diallo has established himself as a regular in Newcastle’s Under-21 side and has featured eight times in the Premier League 2 Division 2.

The former England Under-17 international stated that he is regaining his confidence through game time and believes that he has been able to improve defensively, with much greater tactical awareness.

Diallo stressed that everyone at the club has been friendly to him and admitted that St. James’ Park has an amazing matchday atmosphere.

“I’m getting my confidence back, I’m getting better defensively with more tactical awareness in games thanks to the coaches”, Diallo told Chronicle Live.

“Everyone is friendly around here, it’s good.

“The atmosphere at St James’ Park is lively.

“I like going to watch the games.”

Diallo has trained several times with Eddie Howe’s first team this season and will be eager to make sure the club regard him as a future talent.