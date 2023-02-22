Ally McCoist has insisted that Liverpool have to sort out several problems in the team, but stressed that Jurgen Klopp is still the man to rebuild the side.

Liverpool were battered 5-2 at home by Real Madrid on Tuesday night and are more or less out of the Champions League last 16 tie even before the second leg in the Spanish capital next month.

They are sitting in eighth in the Premier League and the positive vibes they gained from back-to-back league victories evaporated in a chastening European night at Anfield.

There are question marks over Klopp’s future at Anfield, but McCoist rubbished those ideas and stressed that the German is the one who deserves the chance to rebuild the Merseyside giants.

However, he conceded that Liverpool do not have one major problem to solve but several issues that need to be addressed as they continue to search for consistency this season.

The former top flight striker said on talkSPORT: “Absolute nonsense [that Klopp needs to leave].

“He has given Liverpool some of the best times in the club’s history, if not anything else.

“What we are seeing isn’t really shocking to us, I think we have all kind of seen it coming.

“The biggest problem at Liverpool is that it is not one problem.

“Defensively they have not been the same, the midfield is clearly not right and at up front, although they have been better recently, they are still not firing.

“But if anybody deserves an opportunity to have a rebuild, it’s Jurgen Klopp.”

Liverpool are facing an uphill task to break into the top four this season and will take on Crystal Palace away from home this Saturday.