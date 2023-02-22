Leeds United loan star Joe Gelhardt has revealed that Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray allows him freedom on the pitch, which he deems essential for an attacking player.

The 20-year-old centre-forward is highly rated by Leeds and he joined Sunderland on a loan spell in the winter transfer window.

On Tuesday, Gelhardt scored his first goal in Sunderland colours while the Wearside outfit suffered a 2-1 defeat against Rotherham in the Championship.

Gelhardt revealed that initially it was tough for him to adapt to a new style of play but admitted that Mowbray provided him with on-pitch freedom, which he believes is ideal for a forward player.

The Leeds loanee also added that he is working to build on-field chemistry with the rest of the squad and believes that his understanding with the squad is getting better.

“First and foremost, lads made me feel very welcome”, Gelhardt told Sunderland TV.

“It was tough because I have never really changed much to learn a new style of play, but the manager sort of gives you freedom, which is ideal for an attacking player.

“I am still getting used to how the lads play and if I can make my movements to how they are playing, our chemistry will build.

“I feel like it is getting better and I am looking forward to the rest of the games.”

Sunderland will take on Coventry City on Saturday and Gelhardt will be eager to get himself on the scoresheet again.