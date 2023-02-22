Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier has stated the Magpies’ focus will not be on any individual player when they face Manchester United on Sunday and rather they will concentrate on ways to hurt the Red Devils.

Newcastle are in the EFL Cup final this season and they are on the verge of winning their first trophy since 1955.

In the final, Eddie Howe’s Magpies will face a tough task to beat Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United, who are also in impressive form this season.

Trippier acknowledged that several Manchester United players, including Marcus Rashford, have been in excellent form this season, but stressed that Sunday’s game will not be about any one player in particular.

The right-back stated that Newcastle will not focus on any specific Manchester United player and they will instead focus on exploiting the weaknesses of the Red Devils.

Trippier also added that Newcastle will go to Wembley on Sunday with the intention of winning the trophy.

“I know Marcus very well”, Trippier told Chronicle Live.

“I’m really happy for him because I’ve always known how unbelievable he is and he’s certainly hit some form.

“But it’s not about one individual – you’ve got Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Luke Shaw, who’s been unbelievable this season as well.

“We can’t be too focused on them.

“Obviously, we need to review them, of course, but we need to focus on how we can hurt them.

“We want to go into that final to win.

“That’s our only priority.”

The England international has captained Newcastle for most of the season and will be looking to win his first major trophy in black and white colours on Sunday.