Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo is of the view that Javi Gracia has a tough task on his hands and warned that the Whites cannot afford to slip up anymore.

The Yorkshire outfit sacked Jesse Marsch two weeks ago and appointed Leeds Under-21s boss Michael Skubala as the interim manager until they found a suitable candidate.

Leeds believes that they have found their ideal candidate in former Watford manager Gracia and he has been tasked with keeping the Whites up in the Premier League.

Dorigo stressed that the new Leeds boss has a huge job on his hands and pointed out that pressure is mounting after the Whites’ poor run of form.

The former Leeds player believes that the Whites’ Saturday clash against fellow relegation rivals Southampton will be a big opportunity for them and warned that Leeds cannot afford to make any more mistakes given their situation at the moment.

“We’ve got time but we do need someone now to hit the ground running, someone to understand what’s in front of them, and to get on with things”, Dorigo wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“It is a huge job because the pressure is really on given the way that things have gone.

“We had a huge chance at Everton and they grabbed it.

“We didn’t. We’ve got another one on Saturday against Southampton but eventually those chances will start running out.

“At the moment there’s a fair number of games but when you start looking at the teams above and the points differences there is no room now for making mistakes or letting things slip.

“From that point of view, it is a huge job.”

Gracia is yet to receive the work permit and it remains to be seen whether the Spaniard will be in the dugout when Leeds face Southampton on Saturday.