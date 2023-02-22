Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has admitted that everybody at the club can see Manchester City loanee Tommy Doyle’s quality on the training ground and stressed that the player has great technique.

Manchester City sent the 21-year-old midfielder on a season-long loan to Sheffield United in the summer and he has made 23 outings for the Blades this season, scoring two goals while laying on five assists.

At the weekend, Doyle scored his second goal of the season through a freekick against Millwall in Sheffield United’s 3-2 defeat.

Heckingbottom believes that the Manchester City loanee is improving game by game and stated that Doyle has brilliant technique.

The Sheffield United boss added that they are aware of the quality Doyle possesses and admitted that they were surprised that the 21-year-old has not been finding the back of the net regularly.

Heckingbottom is confident that Doyle will score more goals before the season ends.

“Tommy has been knocking on the door”, Heckingbottom told Yorkshire Live.

“He’s come close on a couple of occasions and I remember speaking to him before he came in about how we play and the timing of his runs into the box.

“Game on game he has been getting better and better and we couldn’t believe he wasn’t scoring.

“He could have had more.

“We see his quality every day in training, his technique is great.

“I am sure he will get more between now and the end of the season.”

Sheffield United will welcome Watford to Bramall Lane on Saturday and Doyle will be hoping to get his name on the scoresheet against the Hornets.