Sir Jim Ratcliffe is keen to avoid any external financing for his bid to buy Manchester United but would be open to bringing in a minority partner, according to Reuters.

Manchester United have received public indicative offers from Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, the chairman of the Qatar Islamic Bank and several other private offers are also on their table.

The Raine Group are overseeing the process on behalf of the Glazer family and are currently sifting through the bids in front of them.

Ratcliffe is a boyhood Manchester United fan and is pushing hard to take charge of the club from the Glazers.

There are suggestions that he is trying to raise funds through loans for the final bid, but it has been claimed that is unlikely to happen.

INEOS, Ratcliffe’s conglomerate, are keen to make sure that no external financing is needed to buy the club.

Leveraged buyouts and debt are unpopular terms within the Manchester United fanbase and the British billionaire does not want any backlash.

However, he would be open to bringing in a minority partner to help buy the club amidst interest from Qatar.

The Raine Group are looking to complete the process by April if Manchester United are to be sold to new owners.